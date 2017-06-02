New Culture Amp survey helps organizations develop high-performing teams

The Team Effectiveness diagnostic provides organizations with actionable insights for team development and productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Culture Amp (https://www.cultureamp.com) has just extended their leading employee feedback and analytics platform to include a new team effectiveness diagnostic. The new diagnostic provides actionable insights on how team members interact, enabling organizations to promote and foster teamwork and improve productivity.

"Teams have become the primary building block for modern organizations seeking greater agility and collaboration," said Didier Elzinga, CEO at Culture Amp. "This makes it more important than ever that we understand team dynamics. Now, innovative companies everywhere can collect, understand and act on the information they need to help teams develop and thrive."

Before the team effectiveness survey, employee feedback and analytics solutions typically focused on understanding the needs of the organization, the manager or the individual employee. While these lenses remain important, introducing a survey focused on what teams need to succeed means organizations can now base decisions on a complete picture of how the company is working.

"Our research and the design of this survey were based on insights we've gained from working with over 1,400 innovative companies seeking ways to improve their culture," said Jason McPherson, Chief Scientist at Culture Amp. "We used data to confirm the importance of the team and to shape our thinking on what was needed," he added.

The research and survey design began with a simple question: how do you describe an effective team and the factors that support this? From there, Culture Amp designed a set of questions that would provide insights focused on the team as a whole, rather than the individuals who made up the team. This led them to identifying 35 questions that assess team effectiveness factors, including:

Psychological safety

Interpersonal sensitivity

Focus and accountability

Team processes

Capability

Communication

Development

Role clarity

Organizational alignment

Once employees complete the survey, the Culture Amp platform provides a detailed report that breaks down the team's strengths and provides practical recommendations on ways to improve.

McDonalds' Corporate Development Manager (AU), Sylvia Davis, has already used Team Effectiveness to help understand what drives the productivity of different teams. She said, "I love the level of flexibility in setting up the survey with questions and demographics. It's invaluable for us to be able to customize the experience for departments with differing priorities, opportunities and concerns."

"Team Effectiveness is a seamless, professional and easy to use product that enables my team to support team development in critical areas," Davis said.

