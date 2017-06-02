CiteScore' Releases 2016 Annual Values and Updates

AMSTERDAM, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, a global information analytics company specializing in science and health, today releases CiteScore 2016 annual values and a number of improvements to its set of simple, reproducible serial metrics that cover all journals, book series, conference proceedings and trade publications in Scopus.

From today, CiteScore metrics now include 2016 annual values. There are eight indicators that are part of CiteScore metrics,includingCiteScore Tracker, which enables users to monitor progress on a monthly basis, eliminating the need to wait until mid-year to see how a title performed in the previous year.

A number of improvements have been made to CiteScore metrics based on user feedback. Most significantly, complete transparency has been added to the metrics so that users can validate any CiteScore value by clicking into the numerator (citations) and denominator (documents) to view the underlying documents used for the calculation. Scopus subscribers and non-subscribers are able to access CiteScore metrics and their underlying data. Scopus is the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature: scientific journals, books, conference proceedings and trade publications.

"Since its release, we've seen other publishers start to adopt CiteScore. Like them, CiteScore allows my team to monitor our journal's performance throughout the year, lessening the need to wait until mid-year to see how a journal performed the prior year. No debate is required about the underlying numbers: the number of citations and the number of articles are transparent numbers. Good things are sometimes simple. Journal metrics are important for our authors when they consider submitting an article. We continue to advocate using journal metrics only for the assessment of journals - not individual researchers," said PhilippeTerheggen, Elsevier's Managing Director of Science, Technical and Medical Journals.

CiteScore metrics were launched in December 2016 in response to academia's call for metrics that provide a broader, more transparent view of an academic journal's citation impact. CiteScore metrics are part of a basket of metrics available on Scopus (including journal, author, institutional, and article-level metrics), supporting a holistic view of research performance.

CiteScore metrics have been developed as a tool to help researchers in deciding where to publish, what to read and with whom to collaborate; for librarians and information specialists in managing their collections and enriching researcher services around metrics; for institutional leaders in showcasing the research being published and evaluating research strategy; and for publishers in measuring the performance of their titles and portfolios.

CiteScore metrics are comprehensive, current, transparent and free:

Comprehensive: CiteScore 2016 is available for 22,600+ active titles indexed by Scopus. CiteScore is available for all types of active serial titles on Scopus - peer-reviewed journals, book series, conference proceedings and trade publications, in 330 disciplines.

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

