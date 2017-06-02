HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
HONKARAKENNE OYJ'S MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ristola, Arimo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20170602085750_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Honkarakenne Oyj LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-01 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009901292 Volume: 20000 Unit price: 2,50000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 2.50000 Euro
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
