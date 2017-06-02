Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj: Talvivaara Mining Company Plc: The Helsinki District Court has given its ruling on the disclosure case

Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

2 June 2017

The Helsinki District Court has given its ruling on the disclosure case

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara" or "Company") has been informed about the decision regarding charges related to Talvivaara's disclosure practices. The Helsinki District Court ("Court") has given a suspended sentence to CEO Pekka Perä for disclosure offenses during 2012-2013. Of the ten charges concerning Mr. Perä, seven were dismissed in their entirety and one partially. The other defendants, former CEO of the Company Harri Natunen and the Company's former CFO / Deputy CEO Ms. Saila Miettinen-Lähde were given fines. The Court ordered the Company to 50 000 EUR corporate fines, which according to the Company is however considered restructuring debt. The Company and the defendants continue assessing the ruling and its merits, and it is likely that the handling of the case will continue at the Helsinki Court of Appeals.

In addition, the Helsinki District Court gave a decision on the charges against a member of the Company's Executive Committee on the misuse of inside information and gave to the Executive Committee member a suspended sentence for misuse inside information. The Company was not involved in the matter.

In Talvivaara's view, the decisions by the District Court have no effect on the Company or its financial position nor do they give any reason to reassess the position of the CEO.

