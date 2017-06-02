The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 02.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 02.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT AT1 XETR CY0105562116 AROUNDTOWN PROP.HD.EO-,01 AFR0 EQU EUR N

CT LCEU XETR LU1377382368 BNPPE.-L.C.100.EU.UECEO FON1 EQU EUR Y

CT 0BL XETR CA09605D1015 BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD NAM0 EQU EUR N