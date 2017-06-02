

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate held steady for a second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at 4.3 percent, same as in the previous two months. The rate was 4.2 percent in January.



The number of unemployed dropped by 500 to 114,900 in April. In March, the figure declined by a revised 900 persons.



The youth jobless rate, which applies to the 16-24 age group, was also unchanged at 2.9 percent.



