Ratos AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's Class C preference shares from Nasdaq Stockholm due to compulsory redemption (for further details, please see the company's press release of May 16, 2017).



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the Class C preference shares of Ratos AB.



Short name: RATO PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005222841 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 94883 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on June 9, 2017.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.