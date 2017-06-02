Zealand Pharma: Zealand to present at two international healthcare investor conferences in June 2017

Press Release - No. 4 / 2017

Zealand to present at two international healthcare investor conferences in June 2017

Copenhagen, June 2, 2017 - Zealand announces that its President and CEO, Britt Meelby Jensen, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Mats Blom, will present the Company and host investor meetings at the following healthcare investor forums taking place in New York and London in June 2017.

Jefferies 2017 Healthcare Conference, New York - June 6-7, 2017

Zealand Pharma A/S is presenting on: Tue, Jun 6 at 4:30-4:55 PM in 5 Ballroom (breakout at 5:00 PM-05:25 PM in Alvin Room). Britt Meelby Jensen, President and CEO and Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and CFO, will represent the Company.

Citi 2016 Global Healthcare Conference, London - June 21, 2017

Zealand will host one-on-one investor meetings. Britt Meelby Jensen, President and CEO will represent the Company.

Please note that no new financial or other material information relating to Zealand and its business will be disclosed at these meetings.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and CEO

Tel.: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates under license collaborations with Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and Helsinn, and a pipeline of internal product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

Zealand's first invented medicine, lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, is licensed to Sanofi. Lixisenatide is marketed as Adlyxin® in the U.S. and as Lyxumia® in the rest of the world. Lixisenatide has been developed in a combination with basal insulin glargine (Lantus®) and is marketed as Soliqua® 100/33 in the U.S. and has been approved as Suliqua® in Europe and launched in the Netherlands.

Zealand's clinical pipeline includes: dasiglucagon* (ZP4207, single-dose rescue treatment) for acute, severe hypoglycemia (Phase 2); glepaglutide* (ZP1848) for short bowel syndrome (Phase 2); dasiglucagon* (ZP4207, multiple-dose version) intended for use in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and better diabetes management (Phase 2) and other earlier-stage clinical and preclinical peptide therapeutics.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on Twitter @ZealandPharma.

* Dasiglucagon and glepaglutide are proposed International Nonproprietary Names (pINN).

