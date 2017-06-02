Phoenix Integration Releases ModelCenter® Version 12

BLACKSBURG, Virginia, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Phoenix Integration, developer of ModelCenter®, The framework for process automation and design space exploration, announces the release of ModelCenter 12.0.

Key features of this release include:

Dramatically improved robustness and enhanced ability to run bigger models and longer trade studies.

All-new plotting and visualization infrastructure, with most plot types completely rewritten to become more intuitive, more professional looking, and more configurable.

"This release brings significant improvements to ModelCenter's performance, robustness and usability. 64 Bit functionality will ensure our customers achieve real productivity and robustness improvements with their long running workflows.The new visualization infrastructure means enhanced design exploration.This release is the next step in our mission to ensure that ModelCenter provides customers with true productivity enhancements" said Dr. Scott Ragon, Director, Technical Business Development of Phoenix Integration.

Join Dr. J. Simmons for a live webinar on June 08, 2017, at 10:00 am EDT where he will demonstrate ModelCenter 12. This webinar will use a real-life large workflow to illustrate the improved ease of use and appearance of ModelCenter's all-new plotting infrastructure as well as the improved robustness and performance from its new 64 bit architecture.Register here.

About Phoenix Integration

Phoenix Integration's ModelCenter® is the environment for Model Based Engineering. ModelCenter® is a vendor-neutral software framework for creating and automating multi-tool workflows, optimizing product designs, and sharing engineering models and knowledge. It is used by leading organizations worldwide to reduce development costs, improve engineering efficiency, stimulate innovation, and design more competitive products. Successful applications can be found in multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, energy, heavy industry, and shipbuilding. For more information, visit www.phoenix-int.com.

