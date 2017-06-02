

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



Pulling away from an early 3-day high of 82.70 against the yen, the loonie edged down to 82.48.



The loonie dropped to a 9-day low of 1.3536 against the greenback, after having advanced to 1.3506 at 9:00 pm ET.



The loonie declined to 1.5187 against the euro and 0.9998 against the aussie, off its early highs of 1.5149 and 0.9961, respectively.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.37 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 1.01 against the aussie.



