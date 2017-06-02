Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-02 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2017 at 11:00 am EEST



Suominen Corporation has received a notification from Jan Johansson, Chair of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is presented in the table below.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Johansson, Jan Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20170602100236_3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Suominen Corporation LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-02 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010862 Volume: 4814 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4814 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro