Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 1 June 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 258.07p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 257.77p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 158.90p

Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:

Market value of equity investments: GBP 295.9m

Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) : GBP 102.4m

Zero Dividend Preference Shares: GBP (116.0m)

___________

Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares): GBP 282.3m

___________

Contact:

Gary Tait

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733