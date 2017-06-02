

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined notably in May, data published by the Labor Ministry showed Friday.



The number of unemployed registered with the Public Employment Services decreased by 111,908 in May from the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment decreased by 39,566 in May. This was the largest reduction on record in the month of May.



From May 2016, unemployment fell by 11.06 percent or 430,275.



Unemployment among youth aged under 25 dropped by 4.3 percent or 12,057 in May.



