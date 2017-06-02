Orion Oyj: Orion Diagnostica's co-operation negotiations in Oulu completed



ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 2 JUNE 2017 at 11.06 a.m. EEST



Orion Diagnostica's co-operation negotiations in Oulu completed

The co-operation negotiations which were initiated in April in Orion Diagnostica Oy, a subsidiary of Orion Corporation focusing on diagnostic tests, have been completed.

As a result, a decision has been made to terminate the operations of Orion Diagnostica Oy in Oulu and move the operations entirely to Espoo. The negotiations concerned 14 employees, who will primarily be offered a transfer to Orion Diagnostica's location in Espoo.

Orion Diagnostica Oy received a notice of termination from its landlord in April to terminate the lease agreement of Orion Diagnostica's premises in Oulu. For this reason, the operations of Orion Diagnostica Oy in the current premises will end by the end of September 2017 at the latest. Orion Diagnostica Oy gave a negotiation proposal, as laid down in the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, in April on reorganising operations and possible personnel reductions in Oulu. The negotiations concerned 14 employees.



Contact person:

Kaisa Tarkkanen, President, Orion Diagnostica Oy

tel. +358 10 426 3268

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi

