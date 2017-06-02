

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Apron, the meal ingredient delivery service start-up, appears to be the next major consumer IPO. The company that delivers ingredients to cook meals at home on Thursday submitted a filing for the initial public offering. The company aims to raise $100 million.



The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol APRN.



Founded in 2012, the company with more than 5,200 employees delivers meals to homes in a direct-to-consumer model. In its filing, the company said that fiscal 2016 net revenue climbed to $795 million from $341 million in 2015 and $77 million in 2014. The company recorded first quarter of 2017 revenue of $244 million.



Despite the significant revenue growth, Blue Apron said it lost $55 million in 2016, and $52 million in the first quarter this year, while last year's first-quarter profit was $3 million.



Blue Apron further said it had 4.3 million orders in the first quarter this year, up from 2.9 million orders last year, and 3.7 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2016. Its average revenue per customer in the first quarter was $236, down from $265 in the first quarter last year. The average order value in the first quarter was $57.23, down from prior year's $59.28.



Till date, Blue Apron has delivered 159 million meals across the U.S.



Amid the increasing competition, the company's marketing costs in the first quarter climbed to $61 million from $25.4 million last year.



The company also noted its risk factors that include food safety and food-borne illnesses.



