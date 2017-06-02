Silkeborg, 2017-06-02 10:23 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held today, the motion set out in the agenda was finally adopted.





a. Motion proposed by the Supervisory Board: 1. The Supervisory Board proposes that an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.60 per share be paid at the nominal value of DKK 10 corresponding to a total dividend amount of DKK 532m of which DKK 33m is attributed to the shares covered by the capital reduction adopted but not yet implemented.





