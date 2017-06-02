Orava Residential REIT plc



Managers' transactions on 2 June 2017 at 11.20 am



Orava Residential REIT plc: Announcement of Managers' Transactions (Veli Matti Salmenkylä)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Salmenkylä, Veli Matti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47_20170602104606_12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj LEI: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-01 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000068614 Volume: 1000 Unit price: 4.19080 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 4.19080 Euro