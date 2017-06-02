

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday as a set of upbeat economic data from the U.S. and Europe helped investors shrug off U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.



The focus remained on the all-important U.S. jobs report due out later in the day as it could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 185,000 jobs in May after an increase of 211,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.



Chinese stocks ended little changed as investors fretted over tighter liquidity and slowing economic growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite reversed early losses to end 2.92 points or 0.09 percent higher at 3,105.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 92 points or 0.35 percent at 25,899 in late trade.



Japanese shares led regional gains as strong U.S. private hiring data helped lift the dollar to a one-week high against the yen. The Nikkei average climbed 317.25 points or 1.60 percent to 20,177.28, closing above 20,000 for the first time since December 2015 and marking its highest closing since mid-August 2015. The broader Topix index closed 1.64 percent higher at 1,612.20.



Exporters closed broadly higher, with Honda Motor, Sony and Toshiba climbing 3-4 percent. Among financials, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Nomura Holdings jumped 3-5 percent.



Australian shares gained ground as banks continued to rebound from recent heavy losses and higher iron ore prices helped lift materials stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 50 points or 0.87 percent to 5,788.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 48.60 points or 0.84 percent at 5,821.10.



The big four banks rose between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent. BHP Billiton advanced 1.4 percent on news it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile. Rivals Rio Tinto and Forstescue Metals Group added around 1.7 percent each. Utilities and energy stocks were among the worst performers.



Seoul shares rallied after revised central bank data showed the country's GDP grew faster than initially estimated in the first quarter.



The economy expanded a seasonally adjusted annualized 1.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, up from the April preliminary reading of 0.9 percent and also significantly higher from the 0.5 percent gain in the previous three months.



The benchmark Kospi jumped 27.11 points or 1.16 percent to 2,371.72, led by technology stocks. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 2.9 percent and SK Hynix rose 1.2 percent while LG Electronics soared as much as 6.5 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 49.07 points or 0.66 percent to 7,499.97, with Restaurant Brands, A2 Milk and Fletcher Building climbing 2-3 percent.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was marginally lower. The country's manufacturing sector continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6, down from 51.2 in April.



India's Sensex was moving up 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.1 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising 0.7 percent and the Taiwan Weighted added 0.7 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks hit fresh record closing highs, helped by stronger-than-expected data on private-sector hiring and manufacturing. The Dow rose 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.8 percent each.



