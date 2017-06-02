Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

On 1 June 2017, Spectris plc ("the Company") was notified by Mark Williamson, Chairman, that he had acquired 15,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 2653 pence per share.

The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Williamson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Spectris plc b) LEI 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each





GB0003308607 b) Nature of the transaction Spectris plc received notification on 1 June 2017 that Mark Williamson had purchased 15,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in Spectris plc on 1 June 2017. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s) £26.529664 15,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 15,000 Price £26.529664 e) Date of the transaction 1 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange: LON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

For and on behalf of Spectris plc

Date: 2 June 2017