PR Newswire
London, June 2
Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
On 1 June 2017, Spectris plc ("the Company") was notified by Mark Williamson, Chairman, that he had acquired 15,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 2653 pence per share.
The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Williamson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Spectris plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0003308607
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Spectris plc received notification on 1 June 2017 that Mark Williamson had purchased 15,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in Spectris plc on 1 June 2017.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£26.529664
|15,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|15,000
|Price
|£26.529664
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 June 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange: LON
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
For and on behalf of Spectris plc
Date: 2 June 2017