Freitag, 02.06.2017

WKN: 884647 ISIN: GB0003308607 
02.06.2017 | 10:33
PR Newswire

SPECTRIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 2

Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

On 1 June 2017, Spectris plc ("the Company") was notified by Mark Williamson, Chairman, that he had acquired 15,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 2653 pence per share.

The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Williamson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSpectris plc
b)LEI213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each


GB0003308607
b)Nature of the transactionSpectris plc received notification on 1 June 2017 that Mark Williamson had purchased 15,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in Spectris plc on 1 June 2017.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£26.52966415,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume15,000
Price£26.529664
e)Date of the transaction1 June 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange: LON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

For and on behalf of Spectris plc

Date: 2 June 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire