Dahua Technology Launches 4K-HDCVI Product Line

HANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, launches the brand new 4K-HDCVI product line. Dahua 4K-HDCVI, all together 6 products, adopts 4K Ultra HD image acquisition and back-end DVR storage, unfolding a brighter world.

Launchedin2012 by Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., HDCVI quickly gained international fame for becoming a brand new international standard for video surveillance, reviving the old coaxial-based technology. Throughout the years, this technology has never stopped evolving. 2 MP, 4 MP, and now this year, Dahua Technology brings HDCVI into the 4K Era, a brighter world.

Dahua 4K-HDCVI adopts 4K Ultra HD image acquisition and back-end DVR storage. HDCVI technology architecture overcame the common bottleneck of transmission bandwidth to achieve high resolution video previously only available on IPC. Dahua delivers 6 products to demonstrate this major breakthrough, extending the potential of HDCVI in future.

Dahua 4K HDCVI offering includes 4K box camera (DH-HAC-HF3805G), 4K IR bullet (DH-HAC-HFW3802E-Z) & dome camera (DH-HAC-HDBW3802E-Z), 4K fish-eye panoramic camera (DH-HAC-EBW3802), 4K multi-sensor 180 degree panoramic camera (DH-HAC-PFW3601-A180), and a series of 4K supported XVR (HCVR7000-4K Series). By deploying superior signal modulation mechanism and noise reduction technique, Dahua 4K Ultra HD solution transmits 4K video signal up to 700m (RG6 cable).

Dahua 4K-HDCVI Products

DH-HAC-HF3805G, adopts the SONY 4/3" 8MP STARVIS sensor, outputs 3840(H) x 2160(V) ultra-high resolution images, equivalent to the performance of 4X 1080 HD camera, to achieve wide angle coverage and clear video evidence at the same time. This camera also delivers functions like autofocus, image magnification for dynamic detection and a linkage alarm without the need to use with the back-end. Use together with applicable housing, this camera is good for outdoor surveillance. Excellent 0.001Lux/F1.2 enables DH-HAC-HF3805G to have excellent performance and outstanding visibility in difficult lightingconditions.

Another star product is the DH-HAC-PFW3601-A180. Making use of Dahua's advanced image stitch algorithm to perform 180 degrees panoramic seamless stitching, it is the first HDCVI multi-lens infrared camera with a 4K 180 degree panoramic view. By using three SONY STARVIS sensors and F1.4 large aperture lens, this infrared camera delivers high quality images even under low light. Working with the 4K backend, panoramic images can offer auto-tracking to realize a multiple target split-screen view using the magnifying tracking. Electronic cruise, a.k.a. E-PTZ, is also supported in this case. It will benefit the detection of moving targets in critical areas. In addition, the camera has IP67 and IK10 protection, making it a good choice for important entrances and exits area, city transportation junctions, and parks.

DH-HAC-HFW3802E-Z, Dahua 4K HDCVI WDR IR-Bullet Camera, DH-HAC-HDBW3802E-Z, Dahua 4K HDCVI WDR IR-Dome Camera, and DH-HAC-EBW3802, Dahua 4K HDCVI IR-Fisheye Camera, utilize 1/2" 8MP Sensor to offer wide angle coverage and high-resolution, and all three of them are equipped with IP67 and IK10 protection, well suited to work in different weather conditions. With built-in auto-focus lens, DH-HAC-HFW3802E-Z and DH-HAC-HDBW3802E-Z cover different surveillance scenarios with 3.7-11mm focal length. Moreover, Ultra Far Infrared (UFIR) and low cabling cost are also considerable highlights of the two cameras. Smart design of DH-HAC-EBW3802 fisheye increases sensor pixel utilization to 90%, and as a result, this camera recognizes a person's face up to 10m away. De-warping is accomplished in either back-end HCVR70000-4K or mobile client APP. It supports various modes of multi-image de-warping views to suit almost every use.

Pixels

on

Sensor Pixels

Utilized Center

Pixel/m

@5m

(H) Detect Observe Recognize Identify 4MP 2MP 119 24m (77ft) 9m (31ft) 5m (15ft) 2m (8ft) 8MP 7.2MP 265 52m (171ft) 21m (68ft) 10m (34ft) 5m (17ft)

*Figures are affected by different lab conditions.

4MP, 50% Utilization Rate of Pixels v.s. 8MP, 90% Utilization Rate of Pixels

HCVR7000-4K Series, 4K HDCVI Decoder, deploys H. 264+ to save up to 70% storage space. It supports 4K@15fps encoding and delivers HDMI 4K high resolution output. 4/8 Channel device support the connection of 4+2/8+4 IPC, and single channel supports up to 8MP resolution. HCVR7000-4K Series has One/Two SATA interfaces and up to 8TB capacity for each disk. It is also equipped with one gigabit Ethernet network interface and support IVS and face detection functions for both analog and smart IP cameras.

The scalable and expandable architecture of HDCVI enables future-proof products and solutions to be developed. It protects customers' investment by allowing seamless upgrade to new technologies as they emerge. With the introduction of 4K HDCVI as the tipping point, the Era of HDCVI 4.0 is gradually unveiling itself in front of the security world. Dahua HDCVI 4.0 comprises of 4K-HDCVI, IoT-HDCVI and AI-HDCVI leads the industry into a new era of higher resolution, more intelligent and convenient. So, when will the next highlight of HDCVI 4.0 be coming?

About Dahua Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading product and solution provider in the global video surveillance industry. In 2016 Dahua was ranked 4th in "Security Top 50" by A&S international. Dahua is committed to providing the highest quality product with the latest technology to enable their customers to perform their business successfully. The company has more than 6,000 R&D engineers and technical staff working on cutting edge technologies in camera lens, image sensor, video encoding & transmission, embedded processor, graphic processing, video analytics, software reliability and network security technology. Learn more atwww.dahuasecurity.com.

