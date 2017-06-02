The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 July 2017.



The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year's refinancing has been fixed.



ISIN Interest rate trigger ------------------------------------ DK000951293-1 4,57% ------------------------------------



Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.



Enquiries may be addressed to Kim Brodersen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 24 21, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

