sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,855 Euro		+0,063
+1,09 %
WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,866
5,869
10:55
5,867
5,868
10:53
02.06.2017 | 10:47
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Clavister Receives New Commercial Order From Nokia for Latin-American Operator

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV) has received an order for its virtual security solution as part of a larger Nokia network roll-out for an operator in the Latin-America region. The order signifies that yet another mobile operator decides to commercially deploy Clavister's security solution for cloud environments. The new order specifices more functions and higher capacity compared to previously announced orders, with a higher initial order value as a result. The order consists of software licenses and support services for the operator's initial requirements. In addition, capacity upgrade orders following network expansion are expected going forward.

Johan Öhman, CEO at Clavister comments: "This is truly a clear sign that cloud solutions are starting to take off within the telecom market and that our strategic cooperation with Nokia is beginning to generate a true return. We are clearly still very early in this process, but the fact that this order is for another geographical region than previous orders, indicates a global trend which is very promising for the future."

Clavister Investor Relations contact:

Johan Öhman, CEO
P:+46(0)736-796-740
johan.ohman@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/new-commercial-order-from-nokia-for-latin-american-operator,c2280684

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2280684/683271.pdf

PDF

http://news.cision.com/clavister/i/johan-ohman-1,c2157662

Johan Öhman 1


© 2017 PR Newswire