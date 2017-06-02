Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj publishes figures for its new segment Industry & Water and invites to Capital Markets Day 2017

INDUSTRY & WATER EUR million Jan-Mar

2017 Oct-Dec

2016 Jul-Sep

2016 Apr-Jun

2016 Jan-Mar

2016 Jan-Dec

2016 Revenue 237.8 227.9 231.1 226.7 220.3 906.0 Operative EBITDA 22.9 23.7 29.0 29.6 24.9 107.2 Operative EBITDA, % 9.6 % 10.4 % 12.5 % 13.1 % 11.3 % 11.8 % EBITDA 21.5 21.1 27.8 23.1 24.4 96.4 EBITDA, % 9.0 % 9.3 % 12.0 % 10.2 % 11.1 % 10.6 % Operative EBIT 11.1 11.6 16.5 17.7 12.7 58.5 Operative EBIT, % 4.7 % 5.1 % 7.1 % 7.8 % 5.8 % 6.5 % EBIT 9.7 8.9 15.2 9.1 12.2 45.4 EBIT, % 4.1 % 3.9 % 6.6 % 4.0 % 5.5 % 5.0 % Capital employed* 608.3 605.2 602.0 600.6 595.5 605.2 Operative ROCE*, % 9.4 9.7 9.0 9.4 10.2 9.7 ROCE*, % 7.0 7.5 5.4 5.8 7.4 7.5 Capital expenditure excl. M&A 7.1 32.9 20.3 17.6 14.7 85.5 Capital expenditure incl. M&A 7.1 32.9 20.3 17.6 14.7 85.5 Cash flow after investing activities 9.2 6.8 22.3 5.1 1.4 35.6

Kemira OyjStock Exchange ReleaseJune 2, 2017 at 11.45 am (CET+1)On March 9, 2017 Kemira announced its plans to merge the Municipal & Industrial and Oil & Mining segments into one new segment Industry & Water. The main objectives of the change are to simplify Kemira's way of working and further improve service to its customers. Kemira's new organization consists of two segments: Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water.In 2016, Industry & Water had revenue of EUR 906.0 million. Please see below a table with detailed figures for the new segment. Within the new segment, Oil & Gas business will continue as a key focus area. Revenue for Oil & Gas business amounted to EUR 126.1 million in 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, revenue was EUR 38.3 million (2016: 28.5) with a growth of 34%.Financials for Pulp & Paper and Group are unchanged (key financials attached).

*12-month rolling average (ROCE, % based on the EBIT)



Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2017



Kemira will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in London on Thursday, September 21, 2017.



During the day, you will have the opportunity to meet Kemira's CEO, Jari Rosendal, and other members of the executive team. The program also includes breakout sessions with the management.



Program (UK time)

11.00 Registration & breakfast

11.30 Presentations ((with a lunch break at 13.00)

Strategy review by the President and CEO; Jari Rosendal

Pulp & Paper: Kim Poulsen

Industry & Water: Antti Salminen

- Oil & Gas: Pedro Materan

Sourcing: Thierry Blomet

Presentation by the CFO, Petri Castrén

14.50 Breakout sessions with the management

16.05 Cocktails





For more information, please contact:



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

