Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj publishes figures for its new segment Industry & Water and invites to Capital Markets Day 2017

Stock Exchange Release
June 2, 2017 at 11.45 am (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj publishes figures for its new segment Industry & Water and invites to Capital Markets Day 2017
On March 9, 2017 Kemira announced its plans to merge the Municipal & Industrial and Oil & Mining segments into one new segment Industry & Water. The main objectives of the change are to simplify Kemira's way of working and further improve service to its customers. Kemira's new organization consists of two segments: Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water.
In 2016, Industry & Water had revenue of EUR 906.0 million. Please see below a table with detailed figures for the new segment. Within the new segment, Oil & Gas business will continue as a key focus area. Revenue for Oil & Gas business amounted to EUR 126.1 million in 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, revenue was EUR 38.3 million (2016: 28.5) with a growth of 34%.
Financials for Pulp & Paper and Group are unchanged (key financials attached).
|INDUSTRY & WATER
|EUR million
| Jan-Mar
2017
| Oct-Dec
2016
| Jul-Sep
2016
| Apr-Jun
2016
| Jan-Mar
2016
| Jan-Dec
2016
|Revenue
|237.8
|227.9
|231.1
|226.7
|220.3
|906.0
|Operative EBITDA
|22.9
|23.7
|29.0
|29.6
|24.9
|107.2
|Operative EBITDA, %
|9.6 %
|10.4 %
|12.5 %
|13.1 %
|11.3 %
|11.8 %
|EBITDA
|21.5
|21.1
|27.8
|23.1
|24.4
|96.4
|EBITDA, %
|9.0 %
|9.3 %
|12.0 %
|10.2 %
|11.1 %
|10.6 %
|Operative EBIT
|11.1
|11.6
|16.5
|17.7
|12.7
|58.5
|Operative EBIT, %
|4.7 %
|5.1 %
|7.1 %
|7.8 %
|5.8 %
|6.5 %
|EBIT
|9.7
|8.9
|15.2
|9.1
|12.2
|45.4
|EBIT, %
|4.1 %
|3.9 %
|6.6 %
|4.0 %
|5.5 %
|5.0 %
|Capital employed*
|608.3
|605.2
|602.0
|600.6
|595.5
|605.2
|Operative ROCE*, %
|9.4
|9.7
|9.0
|9.4
|10.2
|9.7
|ROCE*, %
|7.0
|7.5
|5.4
|5.8
|7.4
|7.5
|Capital expenditure excl. M&A
|7.1
|32.9
|20.3
|17.6
|14.7
|85.5
|Capital expenditure incl. M&A
|7.1
|32.9
|20.3
|17.6
|14.7
|85.5
|Cash flow after investing activities
|9.2
|6.8
|22.3
|5.1
|1.4
|35.6
*12-month rolling average (ROCE, % based on the EBIT)
Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2017
Kemira will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in London on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
During the day, you will have the opportunity to meet Kemira's CEO, Jari Rosendal, and other members of the executive team. The program also includes breakout sessions with the management.
Program (UK time)
11.00 Registration & breakfast
11.30 Presentations ((with a lunch break at 13.00)
- Strategy review by the President and CEO; Jari Rosendal
- Pulp & Paper: Kim Poulsen
- Industry & Water: Antti Salminen
- Oil & Gas: Pedro Materan
- Sourcing: Thierry Blomet
- Presentation by the CFO, Petri Castrén
14.50 Breakout sessions with the management
16.05 Cocktails
Venue: Haberdashers' Hall, 18 W Smithfield, London EC1A 9HQ (https://www.google.fi/maps/place/Haberdashers'+Hall/@51.5180469,-0.1040749,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x48761b53a5a5ef5f:0xc2c0ea499624b958!8m2!3d51.5180436!4d-0.1018862)
To register for the event, please follow: Kemira CMD 2017 (https://www.lyyti.fi/reg/Kemira_CMD_2017)
You may also register for the event by email: tiina.huoponen@kemira.com
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 862 1255
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
