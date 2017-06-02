sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,803 Euro		+0,003
+0,02 %
WKN: A0ETQX ISIN: IT0003856405 Ticker-Symbol: FMNB 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONARDO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEONARDO SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,851
15,889
12:31
15,851
15,889
12:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEONARDO SPA
LEONARDO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEONARDO SPA15,803+0,02 %