

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Orexo AB were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Sweden after the pharmaceutical company announced Friday that the OX-CLI project has advanced into clinical phase I triggering a milestone payment of $2.5 million or about 23 million Swedish kronor from AstraZeneca plc. (AZN.L, AZN).



OX-CLI is a Leukotriene C4 Synthase inhibitor program directed to develop a novel treatment of respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD.



AstraZeneca acquired the compound from Orexo in March, 2016 and is fully responsible for its development. Additional future milestone payments are expected when OX-CLI meets defined development and commercial objectives. In addition to the milestones, Orexo will receive a tiered single digit royalty on future net-revenue associated to sales of products based on this project.



Orexo added that this milestone does not change its 2017 financial guidance provided previously.



Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo, said, 'OX-CLI has the potential to improve the treatment of asthma and COPD to the benefit for many patients suffering from these chronic respiratory diseases. The progress of OX-CLI further enhances the breadth and value potential in our pipeline. With this announcement Orexo now has one product submitted for approval in Europe, two projects in clinical phase and additionally three projects in pre-clinical phase.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX