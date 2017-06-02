

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 01-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,628,693.64 10.8361



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,698,072.34 14.6046



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 791,731.97 17.5348



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,515,605.55 16.6875



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,786,594.16 10.0542



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,611,770.38 10.0545



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,883,397.29 13.4062



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,904.96 14.2336



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,730.53 16.9934



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,618,005.05 17.1469



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,760,709.05 12.0006



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,091,582.37 17.9706



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,440,931.45 19.473



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,859,672.21 18.1318



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,585,176.62 14.9545



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,502.61 15.0716



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,021,105.80 16.149



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,341,034.39 18.6255



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,321,221.10 16.4626



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,498,210.59 10.7134



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,301,287.24 18.5872



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 305,105.61 19.0691



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,777,410.28 19.1096



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,226,681.86 17.209



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,226,540.37 17.2082



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,577,490.88 14.1109



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,320,568.03 17.6616



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,081,812.76 15.1112



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,160,945.62 10.2681



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,121,050.59 18.0068



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 169,564,088.40 15.0724



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 240,781.66 16.0521



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,930,209.17 5.8693



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,746,606.90 18.7487



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,036,334.02 15.9436



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 918,897.89 14.1369



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,580,736.99 17.6763



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,130.12 18.8831



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,705,143.39 19.0007



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,406,697.07 19.1282



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX