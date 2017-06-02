WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 01-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,628,693.64 10.8361
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,698,072.34 14.6046
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 791,731.97 17.5348
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,515,605.55 16.6875
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,786,594.16 10.0542
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,611,770.38 10.0545
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,883,397.29 13.4062
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,904.96 14.2336
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,730.53 16.9934
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,618,005.05 17.1469
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,760,709.05 12.0006
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,091,582.37 17.9706
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,440,931.45 19.473
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,859,672.21 18.1318
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,585,176.62 14.9545
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,502.61 15.0716
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,021,105.80 16.149
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,341,034.39 18.6255
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,321,221.10 16.4626
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,498,210.59 10.7134
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,301,287.24 18.5872
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 305,105.61 19.0691
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,777,410.28 19.1096
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,226,681.86 17.209
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,226,540.37 17.2082
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,577,490.88 14.1109
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,320,568.03 17.6616
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,081,812.76 15.1112
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,160,945.62 10.2681
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,121,050.59 18.0068
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 169,564,088.40 15.0724
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 240,781.66 16.0521
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,930,209.17 5.8693
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,746,606.90 18.7487
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,036,334.02 15.9436
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 918,897.89 14.1369
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,580,736.99 17.6763
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,130.12 18.8831
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,705,143.39 19.0007
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,406,697.07 19.1282
