

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area producer prices for April. Economists expect producer prices to climb 4.5 percent on year, following a 3.9 percent rise in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1221 against the greenback, 125.19 against the yen, 1.0893 against the franc and 0.8727 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX