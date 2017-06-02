Vascular Imaging Market Worth 5.95 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report " "Vascular Imaging Market by Technology (CT, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging), Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Peripheral, Cerebral Angiography), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2022"", published by MarketsandMarkets', the vascular imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the anatomic pathology market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

Browse 64 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC on"Vascular Imaging Market"

Magnetic resonance imaging is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into MRI, ultrasound, CT, nuclear imaging, and X-ray. The MRI segment is expected to dominate the global Vascular Imaging Market in 2017. The increasing use of MRI in Vascular Imaging (due to its minimally invasive nature and high efficacy) and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Coronary angiography is estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into coronary angiography, peripheral angiography, cerebral angiography, vascular ultrasound, microangiography, and other procedures. In 2017, coronary angiography segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. Increasing prevalence of CVDs and increasing geriatric population across the globe are major factors driving the growth this segment.

North America to account for the major market share in 2017

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is expected to account for the largest share in the market in 2017 on account of increasing aging population, rising prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancements in Vascular Imaging systems.

Key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), TERUMO Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote SpA (Italy), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta (Japan), Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CorVascular Diagnostics LLC (U.S.), Evena Medical, Inc. (U.S.), LumedX Healthcare Technologies (U.S.), Xograph Healthcare (U.K.), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Novadaq Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Medical Imaging LLC. (U.S.), BK Ultrasound (U.S.), and Piur imaging GmbH (Austria).

