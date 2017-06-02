

+-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |(a) Name of exempt principal trader: |Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd| +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to |Market Tech Holdings Limited | |whose relevant securities this form relates: | | | Use a separate form for each | | |offeror/offeree | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |(c) Name of the party to the offer with which |Market Tech Holdings Limited | |exempt principal trader is connected: | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |(d) Date dealing undertaken: |01 June 2017 | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it |NO | |today disclosing, under the Code in respect of | | |any other party to this offer? | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+



2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER



(a) Purchases and sales



+------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Class of | Purchases/ | Total number |Highest price per|Lowest price per | | relevant | sales |of securities | unit | unit | | security | | | paid/received | paid/received | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |Ordinary |Purchases |101,213 |186.75p |186.5019p | | | | | | | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+



3. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt | |principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any | |person acting in concert with a party to the offer: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person| |relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+----------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 02 June 2017 | +---------------------+----------------------+ | Contact name: | Nathan Lawrence | +---------------------+----------------------+ | Telephone number: | 0207 468 7992 | +---------------------+----------------------+



