

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound continued to be weak against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to 143.29 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 143.95.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.8735, 1.2474 and 1.2846 from early highs of 0.8695, 1.2527 and 1.2895, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 140.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc and 1.26 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX