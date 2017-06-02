ICIS Publishes European LNG Terminal Access Manual - a How-to Guide for Gaining LNG Capacity in Europe

LONDON, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS, a leading provider of pricing and market intelligence for the global energy, chemical and fertiliser markets, has awarded the Zeebrugge LNG terminal in Belgium a 10 out of 10 for usability in its new European LNG Terminal Access Manual, launching 1st June.

"The rise in global LNG production means that market participants are on the hunt for regasification capacity and a liquid market in which to sell their excess LNG cargoes. However, accessing capacity in Europe can be challenging," said Josie Shillito, Deputy Editor for global LNG at ICIS.

The European LNG Terminal Access Manual and Terminal Ratings System provide practical information and ICIS-assessed ratings to help prospective users gain capacity in Europe.

ICIS rates European terminals on a scale of 1-10 to help the international market understand how accessible an LNG terminal is and grasp the liquidity of its domestic and pipeline-linked markets.

The manual is a how-to guide for accessing capacity at each terminal. Market participants can use it to compare the costs of regasification capacity and reloads, find links to necessary documents, information, and contact details and access a comprehensive list of terminal services, contracts and existing capacity holders.

"This manual provides an important overview of European LNG and forms part of our expanding LNG coverage which includes LNG Edge, the real-time, online intelligence platform," said Ed Cox, Editor for global LNG at ICIS.

A sample chapter and ICIS' ratings methodology can be viewedhere.

https://www.icis.com/contact/european-lng-terminal-access-manual/

Included in the European LNG Terminal Access Manual:

A chapter-by-chapter guide to each European LNG terminal and its host country

European LNG Terminal ratings

Capacity holders and supply contracts broken down per terminal.

Total traded volume of hubs broken down by terminal

Regasification and reload tariffs for each terminal in $/MMBtu

Methodology for scoring

LNG imports and reloads broken down by country and terminal

Comprehensive documents list and how-to guide for accessing capacity

Technical specifications at LNG terminals

Download a sample chapter

https://www.icis.com/contact/european-lng-terminal-access-manual/

About ICIS

ICIS is an independent price reporting agency focusing on global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer markets, and we have covered the complex UK electricity market for nearly two decades. Every day, we assess electricity contracts for more than 40 different delivery periods in the UK market alone. The analysis and data that we produce is widely used as a reference price in energy contracts. It is our aim to give companies in global commodities markets a competitive advantage by delivering trusted pricing data, high-value news, analysis and independent consulting, enabling our customers to make better-informed trading and planning decisions. With a global staff of more than 800, ICIS has employees based in Houston, Washington, New York, London, Montpellier, Dusseldorf, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Yantai, Tokyo and Perth. ICIS is a division ofReed Business Information, part of RELX Group.

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Informationprovides information, analytics and data to business professionals worldwide. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including banking, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part ofRELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries.http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX Group

RELX Groupis a world"leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately 33.1bn GBP / 37.9bn Euro / 42.3bn USD.http://www.relx.com

