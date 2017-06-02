

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in April, after easing in the prior month, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 4.5 percent increase for the month.



Inflation was mainly driven by a 9.1 percent spike in energy prices. Excluding the same, producer prices grew 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in April, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month. Meanwhile, it was forecast to rise by 0.2 percent.



