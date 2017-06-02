

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended gains for the second day running on Friday as positive private-sector employment and manufacturing data from the U.S. bolstered confidence in the world's largest economy and fueled expectations for a Fed rate hike later this month.



Investors awaited the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for further clues on the outlook for interest rates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 393.95 in late opening deals, on track to post its first weekly gain in three.



The German DAX was rallying 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 was rising 0.9 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.3 percent.



Banks traded broadly higher, with Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Royal Bank of Scotland climbing 2-3 percent.



Spanish lender Banco Popular jumped 5 percent on bargain hunting after Thursday's selloff on solvency concerns.



French drugmaker Ipsen soared 4 percent after announcing a share buyback.



Germany's Linde rose 1.5 percent after its board voted to approve a merger with U.S. peer Praxair Inc.



German automakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen climbed 1-2 percent after unveiling their monthly U.S. car sales figures. French automaker Renault gained 1.5 percent and Peugeot rallied nearly 2 percent.



Shares of Orexo AB gained 4 percent. The Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that its OX-CLI project has advanced into clinical phase I, triggering a milestone payment of $2.5 million or about 23 million Swedish kronor from AstraZeneca plc.



On the flip side, B&M European Value Retail fell nearly 3 percent after its two largest shareholders sold a combined 12.5 percent stake in the discount chain.



Mining giant BHP Billiton slid half a percent on news it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.



In economic releases, U.K. construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in 17 months in May, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed. The headline PMI advanced unexpectedly to 56.0 from 53.1 in April.



