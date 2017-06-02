CNA Announces Scott Weber as New General Counsel

CHICAGO, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CNA today announced the appointment of Scott Weber to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, Weber will serve as a principal counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors. He will lead the Law Department, which is responsible for the Company's legal affairs, compliance, regulatory and government affairs, corporate affairs, securities and litigation, as well as providing legal support for CNA's business operations. He will report to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA.

"Scott has made strong connections throughout CNA since joining earlier this year to lead the Claim Litigation Counsel team. This, combined with his impressive history of high-level legal, business and government experience, makes him well qualified for this important position," Robusto said.

Weber practiced law for 21 years and held prominent partner roles at two top-ranked international law firms, Latham & Watkins and Patton Boggs, where he successfully litigated and tried complex cases, including class action, toxic tort and product liability matters and conducted internal investigations and compliance work. Weber served as Senior Counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing counsel on a wide range of legal, policy and operational matters.

Weber served in a leadership role at Opera Solutions, a prominent big data predictive analytics company, where he served as President of that company's subsidiary specializing in solutions and services to federal, state and local government clients, as well as commercial security professionals.

Prior to joining CNA earlier this year, Weber most recently served as a Managing Director for Stroz Friedberg. In this role, he worked with clients to proactively help organizations better detect, prevent, manage and mitigate insider threats and security risks.

Weber is well-respected for his pro bono background, having served at different times as Special Counsel both to the New Jersey Office of the Child Advocate, and to the New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee. He also served on a New Jersey Governor's Advisory Panel for Police Standards. After Weber's four years as a member of a District Ethics Committee for the New Jersey Supreme Court's Office of Attorney Ethics, he was later appointed to Chair that committee.

Weber holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and English from Rutgers University, as well as a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

Weber succeeds Jon Kantor, who recently announced his retirement after nearly 23 years.

About CNA

Serving businesses and professionals since 1897, CNA is the country's eighth largest commercial insurance writer and the 14th largest property andcasualtycompany. CNA's insurance products include commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property and casualty coverages. CNA's services include risk management, information services, underwriting, risk control and claims administration. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com. "CNA" is a registered trademark of CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" trademark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities.

