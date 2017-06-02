Chilled Beam Systems Market by Active, Passive and Multiservice Type Analysis and Forecasts to 2022 at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report studies the HVAC Chilled Beam Systems market by Type (Active Chilled Beams, Passive Chilled Beams and Multiservice Chilled Beams), Applications (Commercial, Hospitals, Schools and Others), Regions and Major Countries (North America (USA, Canada and Mexico); Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia); South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.); Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)) and by Manufacturers.

A chilled beam is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat or cool large buildings. Pipes of water are passed through a ""beam"" (a heat exchanger) either integrated into standard suspended ceiling systems or suspended a short distance from the ceiling of a room.



The manufacturers profiled in this report covers are Caverion, TROX GmbH, Halton Group, Lindab, Flakt Woods, Swegon, Barcol Air, Johnson Controls, Systemair, Titus HVAC, Frenger Systems, Keifer

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chilled Beam Systems market. The report describe Chilled Beam Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. It analyse the top manufacturers of Chilled Beam Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Chilled Beam Systems, in 2016 and 2017. The report also display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017.



The report then show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chilled Beam Systems, for each region, from 2012 to 2017. It also analyse the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

The report has analysed the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017. One of the chapter is based on Chilled Beam Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.



In the end, the report describe Chilled Beam Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

