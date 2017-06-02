Lubrizol: Lubrizol Names New Distributors for Engineered Polymers

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces new partnerships with distributors, Al-Shihab Al Thahabi and Al Azzaz, based in UAE and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

Al-Shihab Al Thahabi will distribute the Lubrizol Engineered Polymers portfolio for solvent-based adhesives and elastomer applications in the following countries: Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Al-Shihab is a reputed service organization for chemicals and additives in the Gulf region and emphasizes its aim to provide world-class after-sales support to their customers.

The agreement with Al Azzaz involves the distribution of all Lubrizol Engineered Polymers product ranges falling in the territories of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. They have warehouses, which are fully compliant with local laws and safety requirements, in all the cities in which they operate. Besides raw materials, Al Azzaz also sells plastic processing equipment for PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) and cable compounding, film and sheet, and pipe extrusion.

These new appointments strengthen Lubrizol's position in the regions with dedicated local teams with experience in the distribution of specialty chemicals, industrial raw materials and equipment. Jesus Santamaria, EMEAI (Europe, Middle East, Africa, India) engineered polymers business director, comments, "Our new distributors are appropriately located throughout that region to cover the specific needs and trends of a wide customer base; their excellent knowledge of the industry, combined with our innovative and durable solutions for specialized markets like wire and cable and hose and tubes make the partnerships a great fit."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.





Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Websites:

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers).

