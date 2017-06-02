Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2017 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do and on the Invesco Perpetual website: http://www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/pigit.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AS.

.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

2 June 2017