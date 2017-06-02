

2 June 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)



Change of Registered Office Address



Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in Internet of Things, announces that on 1 June 2017 it changed its registered office address to 27/28 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8DH.



