Norman Broadbent Plc - Director Dealing

London, June 2
2 June 2017
Norman Broadbent plc
("Norman Broadbent", the "Company" or the "Group")
Director Dealing
The board (the "Board") of Norman Broadbent (AIM: NBB) - a provider of Talent Acquisition and Advisory Services, consisting of board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search - announces that Mr Mike Brennan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, today purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of 1.0p each in the Company at a price of 15p per share.
Following this purchase, Mr Brennan is beneficially interested in 641,315 ordinary shares in Norman Broadbent representing 1.54 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Brennan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Norman Broadbent plc
|b)
|LEI
|n/a
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN code: GB00B3VF4Y66
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 June 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM