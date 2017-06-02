sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1C0DC ISIN: GB00B3VF4Y66 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
02.06.2017 | 12:13
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Norman Broadbent Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire
London, June 2

2 June 2017

Norman Broadbent plc
("Norman Broadbent", the "Company" or the "Group")

Director Dealing

The board (the "Board") of Norman Broadbent (AIM: NBB) - a provider of Talent Acquisition and Advisory Services, consisting of board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search - announces that Mr Mike Brennan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, today purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of 1.0p each in the Company at a price of 15p per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Brennan is beneficially interested in 641,315 ordinary shares in Norman Broadbent representing 1.54 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Broadbent plc
Mike Brennan/James Webber 020 7484 0000

Allenby Capital
Virginia Bull/Liz Kirchner 020 3328 5656


For further information visit www.normanbroadbent.com

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMichael Brennan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorman Broadbent plc
b)LEIn/a
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN code: GB00B3VF4Y66
b)Nature of the transaction
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
15 pence25,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 June 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM

© 2017 PR Newswire