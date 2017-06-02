

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased for the fourth straight month in May to the lowest level in two-and-a-half years, the Labour and Welfare Administration, or NAV said Friday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in May from 2.8 percent in the previous month. That was in line with economists' forecast.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.



Moreover, the latest jobless rate was the weakest since November 2014, when it marked the same 2.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 70,927 in May from 78,212 in April. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 80,342.



