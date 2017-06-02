

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) announced a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy Opdivo and Seattle Genetics' antibody-drug conjugate ADCETRIS in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial. The trial will evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and Opdivo versus ADCETRIS alone as a potential treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory or transplant-ineligible advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma.



The planned phase 3 study will be a randomized, open-label global clinical trial in classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients with relapsed/refractory disease who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant or after failure of ASCT. Participants will be randomized to receive treatment with either ADCETRIS in combination with Opdivo or ADCETRIS alone. The pivotal study is expected to begin in mid-2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX