Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market 2016-2021 - Major Players are Armstrong World Industries, USG Corporation, Knauf, OWA, and Saint Gobain

DUBLIN, Jun 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

The future of the global mineral fiber ceiling market looks good with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industry.

The global mineral fiber ceiling market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are an increase in renovation activities, growth of commercial construction, and demand for ceiling products with high performance features such as being lightweight and having acoustic properties and excellent light reflection.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the increasing usage of printed mineral fiber ceiling tiles, increasing usage of antimicrobial agents in mineral fiber ceiling tiles, and increasing usage of recycled content in the manufacturing of mineral fiber ceiling tiles.



The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global mineral fiber ceiling market by end use, application type, profile type, color type, suspension type, and region, as follows:



Within the global mineral fiber ceiling market, commercial renovation is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as increasing renovation activities are the major driving forces that spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing rate of commercial renovation and remodeling along with growth in residential and commercial construction activities.



Armstrong World Industries, USG Corporation, Knauf, OWA, and Saint Gobain are the major manufacturers of the global mineral fiber ceiling market.



By End Use [Volume (M sqm) and Value ($ million) from 2010 to 2021]:



- Commercial renovation

- Commercial new

- Residential



By Application [Volume (M sqm) and Value ($ million) from 2010 to 2021]:



- Office

- Retail

- Education

- Healthcare

- Others



By Profile type [Value $ million]



- T-Bar

- Others



By Color type [Value $ million]



- White

- Others



By Suspension system type [Value $ million]



- Exposed

- Concealed



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.1.1: Industry Classification

2.1.2: Markets Served

2.2: Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis in 2015

3.1.1: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Value and Volume

3.1.2: Regional Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Value and Volume

3.2: Market Trends from 2010 to 2015

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.3: North American Mineral Fiber Market Trend by Value and Volume

3.2.4: European Mineral Fiber Market Trend by Value and Volume

3.2.5: APAC Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.6: ROW Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Trend by Value and Volume

3.2.7: Market Drivers and Challenges

3.3: Market Forecast from 2016 to 2021

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.3.2: Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market by Value and Volume

3.3.3: North America Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.4: European Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.5: APAC Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.6: ROW Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market Forecast by Value and Volume



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Operational Integration

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market

5.3.3: Certification and Licensing

5.3.4: Technology Development

5.3.5: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



- Armstrong World Industries

- Knauf

- OWA

- Saint Gobain

- USG Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ssljvw/growth





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716