Jolywood's N-type Mono Modules Have Potential to Increase IRRs by up to 3%-4%

TAIZHOU, China, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A report prepared by PHOTON Consulting on behalf of Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd ("Jolywood" or "the Company"), a leader in the research and development, production, and marketing of solar cells, has found that the use of modules based on n-type bi-facial cells such as those manufactured by Jolywood has the potential to increase the internal rate of return (IRR) of PV systems as much as 3%-4%.

The report describes intensifying competition among solar manufacturers as global volume growth in the solar sector slows. In this context, one potential path open to manufacturers wishing to distinguish themselves is to offer products featuring high performance technology. Module manufacturers wishing to offer such products can reduce the costs, capital investment and potential risks associated with manufacturing high performance cell by entering into a relationship with a supplier of such cells.

As noted in the report's assessment of cell suppliers, "Jolywood is an example of a company that has many of these characteristics. For example, Jolywood will reach 2GW in n-type mono bi-facial cell production capacity in 2017, and has built a reputation for performance excellence as a supplier of high quality/high performance module encapsulant to many of the companies that are potential purchasers of higher performance n-type cells."

Jolywood's solar modules feature the n-type high-efficiency bifacial technology, which helps the cells achieve higher efficiency by increasing its electricity generation capacity by 36% for its entire lifecycle. "This is by far one of the most advanced technologies on the market and could minimize the cost for the solar industry,"said Mr. Liu Yong (CEO of Jolywood Solar Technology).

He further stated, "Jolywood is committed to developing our technology to increase the usage of solar energy. We hope to support more companies and power projects, and to bring more green energy to people."

The full report can be found here: http://www.jolywood.cn/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Value-Opportunites-from-N-type-High-Performance-Cells-1.pdf

About Photon Consulting

PHOTON Consultingis a research and consultancy firm focused on the fast-growing global photovoltaic market within the solar power sector. PHOTON Consulting provides consulting, data, research and analysis to our global clientele, allowing them to make actionable decisions and anticipate future trends in an evolving global PV sector.

About Jolywood (TaiZhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology, a wholly-owned photoelectric technology subsidiary of Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., is engaged in the research and development, production and marketing of solar cells, solar energy silicon and technical advisory services. The company has been accumulating technological properties since its founding and has applied for over 60 patents to date, with 23 of them being granted. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., is the largest professional manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million meters. The company also tops the global industry with 2.1GW manufacturing capacity of n-type bifacial solar cells.