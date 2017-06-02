Industrial Radiography Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Imaging Techniques, Application Industries & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industrial Radiography market is expected to grow moderately over the period 2017 to 2022. Industrial radiography is the use of electromagnetic waves to inspect any flaw or damage in a product internally. Increased inspection quality by integration with advanced software and growing demand from automotive and aerospace industry are some key factors contributing to the growth of this market. Industrial radiology provides automotive manufacturers for engineering high-quality products and inspecting it during the manufacturing process.



Development of new power plants in the developing economies is also contributing to the growth of this market. Americas region currently accounts for the bulk of the market, while Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of companies and government initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector.



Companies Mentioned



3DX-RAY Ltd

Anritsu Corporation

Perkin Elmer

Bosello High Technologies SRL

FUJIFILM Holding Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

COMET Holding AG

Nikon Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Industrial Radiography Market Forecast by Imaging Techniques (US $ billion)



6. Industrial Radiography Market Forecast by Application Industries (US$ billion)



7. Industrial Radiography Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profile

