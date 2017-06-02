

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound continued to be weak against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday, as U.K. political jitters persist ahead of next week's U.K. general election.



The latest polls forecast that the Conservatives have only a small lead over Labour before voting begins on June 8.



However, markets expect Prime Minister Theresa May to win next week's election.



Investors awaited the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for further clues on the outlook for interest rates.



Thursday's positive private-sector employment and manufacturing data from the U.S. bolstered confidence in the world's largest economy and fueled expectations for a Fed rate hike later this month.



In economic news, data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that U.K. construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in 17 months in May. The Purchasing Managers' Index advanced unexpectedly to 56.0 in May from 53.1 in April. The score was forecast to fall to 52.6.



In the Asian trading today, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



But the currency started falling against its major rivals in the pre-European session.



In the European trading, the pound fell to 143.29 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 143.95. The pound may test support near the 140.00 region.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.8735, 1.2474 and 1.2846 from early highs of 0.8695, 1.2527 and 1.2895, respectively. If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc and 1.26 against the greenback.



Looking ahead, Canada and U.S. trade data for April, U.S. jobs data for May and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are slated for release later in the New York session.



At 12:45 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is expected to speak on the economic outlook and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Economic Growth and Mobility Project before the Pennsylvania Economic Association 2017 Conference, in Reading, Pennsylvania.



At 1:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is expected to speak at a Q&A at the City of Addison Economic Development Luncheon, in Addison, Texas.



