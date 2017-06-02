Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application (Buried, Subsea Refinery/Petrochemical), By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Europe oil gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach 0.43 billion by 2022

High damage caused to the environment in the event of leaks and spills, and renewed focus on such incidents is making leak and theft detection a compulsion for pipeline operators, thus adding to the Europe oil gas pipeline leak and theft detection market.

Pipeline infrastructure is expected to develop rapidly in the region, owing to recently commissioned oil gas pipeline projects, such as Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and TAPI and Russia-South Korea projects, thereby, driving growth in Europe oil gas pipeline leak and theft detection market during the forecast period. The trend comprises of higher growth (in terms of pipeline length) in transmission lines between Europe and other nations and over 75% of this growth is contributed by onshore market. Western Europe is expected to garner the highest demand for energy in the region, and would be the largest importer of oil natural gas in Europe.

Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses

Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software Aftersales Services), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing Others), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors Others)

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends Developments

Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection

Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection

Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs

Growing Environmental Concerns

Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)

Increasing Research Development Activities

Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology

Few of the leading players in Europe oil gas pipeline leak and theft detection market include

PSI AG

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Pentair Ltd

Expro Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Oil Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook

5. Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

7. Market Trends Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

