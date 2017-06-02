

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's current account surplus declined in the three months ended March, mainly due to a reduced surplus in services account, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



The current account surplus shrank to SEK 48 billion in the first quarter from SEK 58.0 billion in the fourth quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the surplus was SEK 52.6 billion.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 28.6 billion in the March quarter from 22.4 billion in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the surplus on services dropped notably to SEK 8.7 billion from SEK 26.3 billion.



The primary income surplus grew to SEK 32.8 billion in the March quarter from SEK 22.5 billion in the December quarter. On the other side, the secondary income deficit widened from SEK 13.2 billion to SEK 22.6 billion.



The capital account deficit remained unchanged at SEK 2.0 billion during the three months ended March. The financial account turned to a deficit of SEK 109.8 billion from a surplus of SEK 29.3 billion.



