Denmark's HRH Prince Henrik's Medal of Honor awarded in recognition of an outstanding effort in promoting Danish products and services in the USA, notably the ReSound LiNX hearing aid family

Last night, at a grand event during the Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach, VA, the Danish Minister of Defense Claus Hjort Frederiksen awarded GN Hearing's US President Kim Lody the Diploma of the Danish Export Association HRH Prince Henrik's Medal of Honor. This distinguished honor is awarded in recognition of an outstanding effort in promoting and marketing Danish products and services abroad.

In his speech the Danish Minister of Defense highlighted how Danish technology and innovation has helped millions of American's with hearing loss. With the event set during the Patriotic Festival also called Warrior Week1 the Minister emphasized how Danish technology pioneered by GN, among others, has helped thousands of American warriors returning from the battlegrounds with damaged hearing.

"The company has helped to ensure that Americans, including numerous wounded veterans, are enabled to hear more. And by hearing more, they can do more in their everyday lives. This ultimately allows them to be more as human beings giving them the ability to live fuller lives," said Minister of Defense Claus Hjort Frederiksen.

Over the past five years, GN Hearing has experienced unparalleled growth and doubled its market share in the United States. In 2016, North America accounted for half of GN Hearing's total revenue, providing a substantial share of export-generated revenue to Denmark. Part of this success can be attributed to Kim Lody's strong focus on the specific needs of veterans. Today, more than one in five American veterans with hearing loss choose a hearing aid from GN Hearing.

GN Hearing's innovative ReSound LiNX product family has proven to be a particularly strong offering. The recently launched ReSound LiNX 3D™ offers users unmatched sound quality, efficient fitting and ground-breaking remote fine-tuning, creating an entirely new hearing care experience. ReSound LiNX 3D delivers clear, natural sound, exceptional speech understanding, and the best sense of where sounds are coming from. Additionally, with the new hearing care solution the user can request assistance for any fine-tuning of their hearing aid settings wherever they are, eliminating the traditional need to travel to a hearing aid clinic.

Anders Hedegaard, CEO of GN Hearing, comments:

"Kim Lody has for the past several years done an outstanding job as our head of GN Hearing in North America, successfully making sure that patients in the open market, in the Veterans Affairs and throughout the Beltone network can benefit from our unique and industry leading technology. This prestigious award is very well deserved, and we at GN Hearing are all proud of working with Kim and her great team. Kim has also been instrumental in preparing for our industry leading next generation 2.4 GHz technology with the new ReSound LiNX 3D and the corresponding Beltone Trust hearing aids.

Kim Lody, President of GN Hearing US, comments:

"I am honored to receive such a prestigious award, which is truly a reflection of the team's dedication and hard work. I am proud to work with such a talented group of people and an organization that provides life-changing technology to so many people around the world."

__________________________________ 1 The Warrior Week is a yearly event organized by the United Service Organization around the city of Virginia Beach, VA, and the surrounding military bases to promote the well-being of wounded warriors and their families.

About GN Hearing

Headquartered in Denmark, GN Hearing A/S is the medical device division of the GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions with a unique portfolio of medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions. GN Hearing operates through its flagship brand, ReSound, and through other focused brands including Beltone and Interton. The company leads the industry in superior sound quality and connectivity, building on the 2010 launch of the first generation of hearing aids using 2.4 GHz wireless technology. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN Hearing is dedicated to making life sound better and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the power of sound.

ReSound has already been recognized as a standout leader in technology and innovation having been awarded a Best of Innovation Award in the Accessible Tech category for ReSound ENZO² ™, the smartest super power hearing aid for people with severe to profound hearing loss, in late 2016. More recently, the CES Best of Innovation Award recognizes the highest-rated product or technology in each category, making ReSound ENZO² the best Accessible Technology to be seen at CES.

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005067/en/

Contacts:

GN Group Media Relations

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

+45 2484 8782

loalange@gn.com

or

ReSound Media Relations

Louise Damgaard-Bochlas

+45 2334 1033

ldamgaard@gnresound.com