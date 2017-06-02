Research and Markets - North America Hand Dryer Market, 2022: Key Players are Dyson, Whirlpool, Excel & Panasonic

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Hand washing is an important part of hygiene; so do the effective method of drying the hand. Hand dryer is one of the innovative technology products. The technology is helping in saving the environment with the mission to replace paper towel with the blowing air. Its main function is to dry wet hands by the help of blowing air. Hand Dryers are one of the electric devices mostly preferred by hotels, public washrooms, malls, and others. It could be operated with just a single button or by the infrared sensor.

Hand dryers are considered to be environmental friendly due to the reduction of litter and waste by paper towels, which could not be recycled. Adoption of hand dryers does not require deforestation. The use of paper towels requires production of paper, which in turn could be done by cutting tress only. On the other hand, a hand dryer does not provide any hazard to the environment. Studies stated that more than 7,000 gallons of water gets polluted, nearly 17 grown trees are cut down, and 500 gallons of oil and gasoline are burned to produce 1 ton of paper towels. Statics also states that, Approximately 1 billion trees worth of paper are thrown away every year in the U.S.



Scope of the Report

Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Food processing & service industry, Hotels, Commercial complexes, Office buildings, and Others (Railway stations, airports, education institutes, common public restrooms).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into hot hand dryer and Jet hand dryer.



Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Push button and Automatic.



Based on Country, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico , Canada , and Rest of North America .



The key players operating in the hand dryer market are:

Dyson Ltd.

Excel Dryer, Inc.

Palmer Fixture

Hokwang Industries

United Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (American Dryer Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Hand Dryer Market



5. North America Hand Dryer Market by Mode of Operation



7. North America Hand Dryer Market by Country



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpgn5c/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716