MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) today reports it has entered into a partnership with a new driller training school to help in mitigating the challenges of labour shortages in the industry.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. has provided a drill rig and expertise to the new driller training program in Bathurst, New Brunswick, which is scheduled to begin in September 2017. This partnership will help Major Drilling gain new recruits as labour shortages in the mining industry continue to grow.

"As the mining industry enters into a potential upturn, we are already seeing the need for new qualified workers. We are therefore pleased to collaborate with the new driller training school at the Bathurst campus of the College communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick," indicated Ben Graham, Vice President - Human Resources and Safety of Major Drilling Group International Inc.

"One of the challenges that is re-emerging in our sector is the shortage of experienced drill crews in the industry, a factor that will put some pressure on cost and productivity as we go forward," said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc. "Our partnership with this new driller training program in Bathurst will help with the initiatives we are deploying to recruit and train new employees, and is part of the efforts we are making to get prepared for a potential upturn in our industry."

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world's largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. To support its customers' varied exploration drilling requirements, Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides all types of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of drilling-related mine services.

